Police: Man dies after fall from Broadway record store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the accidental death of an Arizona man who they say fell from atop a Broadway record shop Thursday night while attempting to jump onto another building.

According to police, 22-year-old Gage Schrantz from Tempe, Arizona was by himself when he ran into the entrance of Mellow Mushroom on Broadway. He ran up three flights of stairs, past security, and onto the roof.

Investigators say Schrantz then jumped to the roof of AJ’s Good Time Bar and from there, to the roof of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop. Witnesses told investigators Schrantz got a running start and jumped toward the roof of the Downtown Sporting club. The separation was 14 feet and Schrantz missed and fell 50 feet to the pavement.

The 22-year-old was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died Thursday night.