Police: Man charged with DUI after hitting Metro Parks patrol car

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday night for a DUI charge after hitting a Metro Parks patrol car in a parking lot.

Officials say Officer Brown was in his car at Cedar Hill Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck.

According to Metro, the driver, Rozelle Russell, admitted to having several beers before getting in his car.

Metro says Russell did not pass a field sobriety test and agreed to get his blood drawn at an area hospital.

Officer Brown was not seriously injured.

Russell was charged with a DUI and has since been released from custody.