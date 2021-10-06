Police: Man charged after injuring dementia patient in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing a felony assault charge after admitting to hitting a victim who has dementia using a chair.

Metro police responded to the facility on Shelby Avenue and Ninth Street in East Nashville back in April. According to an arrest affidavit, they talked with Bounty Sibounreuang, 41, who said he got mad because the victim tried to touch his food.

Police said the victim has been diagnosed with dementia. Sibounreuang told police he picked up a chair and hit the victim in the head with it and the facility manager immediately called the police.

Officers got there when medics were transporting the victim with a severe laceration to his head. Sibounreuang was charged with felony aggravated assault and remains in jail with a bond set at $50,000.