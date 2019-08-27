Police look for van involved in hit and run that critically injured pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released a photo of van believed to be involved in a hit and run that left one man critically injured.

According to Metro, a 48-year-old man was struck by a white van while trying to cross Nolensville near Elysian Fields Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The van was reportedly last seen heading southbound on Nolensville Pike after the hit and run.

Police say the victim remains in very critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information should call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.