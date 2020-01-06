Police: Kentucky inmate out on furlough for medical treatment runs away

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a furloughed inmate that allegedly ran off, and has not been seen for several hours.

Police say Jaquavius Whitlock was out of jail to get medical treatment when he ran from a family member’s car. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans before 2 p.m. on South Oneal Avenue in Hopkinsville.

19-year-old Whitlock has black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’9” tall, and weighs about165 pounds.

Whitlock was in jail on drug charges as well as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and using restricted ammo during felony (no shots) charges.

Anyone with information on Whitlock’s whereabouts should call Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313.