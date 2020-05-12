Police: Juvenile charged following domestic-related homicide in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police said they’ve charged a juvenile with criminal homicide after a domestic incident.

Police said it happened on Monday on Ellsworth Drive. The victim, Mary Carney died from her injuries.

Now, police have charged a 17-year-old juvenile with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide. They said a second victim survived the attack and is recovering.

Police have yet to release the identity of the juvenile.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.