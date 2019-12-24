Arrest warrants issued for suspected stabber in fatal Midtown attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man initially sought for questioning has now been named a suspect in a stabbing that killed two friends and injured another outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend.

Metro police announced Monday night that warrants had been issued for the arrest of Michael Mosley on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

According to investigators, Mosley stabbed three young men outside of the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Two of the victims, Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, did not survive their injuries. A third friend, A.J. Bethurum, suffered wounds to his arm and eye, but was expected to recover.

Metro police explained the incident began when Mosley made “an unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims inside the bar. The three victims reportedly intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed outside.

At the time of the fatal stabbing, police said Mosley was free on $5,000 bond for attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike in December 2018.

Mosley, who has an extensive criminal history in Nashville and Cheatham County, was last known to live in Pegram.

Michael Mosley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

