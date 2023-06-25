MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are urging members of the Manchester community to be cautious because a bear is currently in the city.

According to the Manchester Police Department’s Facebook post from 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, the bear has been inside the department’s jurisdiction for at least 24 hours.

“Be mindful that this animal is outside of its normal habitat and could be dangerous,” officials stated. “Do not approach the bear, even for pictures or video. If you wish to view the bear, please do so from a safe distance.”

Police did not share any details about where or when the bear was spotted in Manchester, or even what type of bear it is.

This news comes more than a week after the latest in a string of black bear sightings around multiple Middle Tennessee counties. Between June 7 and June 16, people said they spotted a bear in the Lewisburg area of Marshall County, near Columbia in Maury County, in Thompson’s Station and Franklin in Williamson County, in the Paragon Mills Road area and on Townes Drive in Nashville, and the Green Tree area of Smyrna in Rutherford County.

Smyrna officials reported the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) was tracking the black bear — which was believed to be moving south — through citizen observation and notification.

If you have any questions or safety concerns about the bear reported in Manchester, you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099, and ask to speak with Capt. Devin Deford. You can also reach out to the TWRA at 615-781-6500.

For more information about bear behavior and co-existing with them, click here.