WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police investigation is underway at a Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The situation began around 6 a.m. off Concord Road near Wilson Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

A large police presence is in the Brentwood Glen subdivision area of Haverhill Drive just off Concord Road. Multiple tactical officers have been seen searching the area.

Haverhill Drive
(Photo: WKRN)

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.