GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Gallatin are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening in the area of Red River Road.

According to police, the shooting happened between 7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray late model Nissan Altima.

Gallatin shooting suspect vehicle (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.