COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Cookeville are investigating a shooting that happened at a park Friday evening.

The Cookeville Police Department said just after 5 p.m., officers were sent to West End Park, located on West End Street, to investigate reports of a shooting.

One person was transported to the hospital while two suspects wearing dark clothing reportedly ran away, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cookeville police at 931-526-2125.