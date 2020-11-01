Police investigating fatal crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Warfield Blvd and Salisbury Way.

Police say a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling toward Dunbar Cave Road when one of its four tires came off and went into the oncoming lanes of traffic. The loose tire then hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling toward Rossview Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old man, died from his injuries.

His female passenger was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.