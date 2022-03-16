NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Madison.
It happened at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night in the 400 block of Myatt Drive.
Police say an adult male was killed in the shooting, but no further information was made available.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.