FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Police Department (FPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving two bicyclists and another vehicle.
According to officials, the deadly crash happened on Mack Hatcher Parkway near Liberty Pike on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Authorities reported the crash involved two bicyclists and a motor vehicle. Multiple first responders and FPD’s Critical Response team are on scene.
The FPD posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — at 11:13 a.m., asking drivers to, “please avoid Mack Hatcher & Liberty Pike until 12:30 p.m.”
Mack Hatcher Parkway is currently closed from Liberty Pike to Highway 96 in both directions.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.