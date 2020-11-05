Police investigating car into house in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving one car that crashed into the side of a house.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that includes one car that crashed into a house.

According to police, the driver of the car that hit the house was extricated from the car and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his or her injuries is unknown. Drivers of the other cars were not hurt.

Police say the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Memorial Boulevard is closed. One westbound lane between Highland Avenue and Memorial Boulevard is also closed. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

