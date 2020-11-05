Police investigating car into house in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving one car that crashed into the side of a house.

Multi-vehicle crash on Clark Blvd./Hodge Dr. One vehicle crashed into side of a home, driver was extricated from car & taken to hospital. The drivers of other vehicles not injured. Clark at Memorial is closed & one lane westbound from Highland to Memorial. FIND ANOTHER ROUTE!! pic.twitter.com/dHS2M00t8h — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 5, 2020

According to police, the driver of the car that hit the house was extricated from the car and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his or her injuries is unknown. Drivers of the other cars were not hurt.

Police say the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Memorial Boulevard is closed. One westbound lane between Highland Avenue and Memorial Boulevard is also closed. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.