LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is investigating after an apparent threat was made to Lebanon Special School District.

The police department said on Saturday afternoon, officers were notified on possible threats made at LSSD on Snapchat. Both the police department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating to determine the original source of the threat.

Authorities currently have no information to substantiate the threat, according to police. LSSD has been notified and issued the following statement to families.

“I wanted to call and let you know that the Lebanon Police Department working along with the Sheriff’s office SRO division made us aware of a social media post from this weekend, although not perceived as a threat, it was still concerning. Both agencies have been and are continuing to look into the post but at this point cannot determine where or who it came from. The investigation will continue and always, regardless of how small the matter may seem, the safety of our students and teachers is our first priority. Having said that, I hope you all had a great weekend, and we look forward to seeing students tomorrow.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 615-444-2323 or the sheriff’s office at 615-444-1412.