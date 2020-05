MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are working a death investigation at the Chariot Pointe Apartments after a woman’s body was found there Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived to the complex for a welfare check when they discovered an unresponsive woman. The woman, said to be in her mid-30’s, was pronounced dead by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

This is ongoing investigation.

POLICE INVESTIGATING WOMAN'S DEATH AFTER BODY FOUND OUTSIDE MURFREESBORO APARTMENT COMPLEX pic.twitter.com/BvZH7z1wGm — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 12, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.