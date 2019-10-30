Police investigating after a person was shot in the hip in North Nashville

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Police are at the scene of a shooting in Nashville. They say it started out at the Kroger on 800 Monroe Street. The suspects ran around the corner to a nearby Popeyes. The victim was shot in the hip and was not taken to the hospital. The victim then chased the suspects along with police to Popeyes. The suspects are one male and one female.

Police say the female suspect was found in the bathroom and the male suspect was found outside of the restaurant. Police recovered two guns. The victim is expected to be okay.