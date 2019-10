NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– A woman is accused of stabbing a man in East Nashville Wednesday morning. Kimberly Evans is charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man in the chest at a home along East Trinity Lane.

Police say that Evans and the victim were arguing and that’s when she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and stabbed him.

The knife was left on the kitchen porch. Investigators say there were witnesses to all of this.

The man went to Skyline for treatment.