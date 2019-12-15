Police investigate weekend shooting in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in La Vergne.

According to La Vergne police, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a shooting on Tonya Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they located a gunshot victim. That person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, police explained.

No other information about the shooting was immediately released.

Officers continued canvassing the area of Tonya Drive early Sunday morning in search of the shooter and urged people to avoid the immediate area.

Residents are asked to report anything suspicious to 911. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.