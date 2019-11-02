Police investigate fatal shooting in North Nashville

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Police are investigating after 18-year old Steven Shelton was murdered. They say he was left fatally wounded at the door of General Hospital around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A man driving a white Hyundai Tucson was seen on video surveillance carrying Shelton from the vehicle to the hospital door. That man then drove away.

Detectives say that Shelton was shot inside the vehicle at Cumberland View public housing. Anyone with information concerning the fatal shooting of Steven Shelton is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.