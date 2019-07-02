Police investigate murder of man found in stairwell of vacant building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a stairwell Monday near downtown Nashville.

A woman discovered the man’s body around noon on the exterior stairwell of a building in the 400 block of Elm Street near 5th Avenue South.

The woman, without knowing the man was deceased, told a nearby officer that someone should check on him, according to Metro police.

The victim, who appears to have been in his 40s, has not been identified. The Medical Examiner is working to positively identify him and determine his cause of death.

The death is being treated as suspicious due to signs of trauma.

Metro police said it appears someone had been staying on the landing as several personal items, including clothing, food containers, and books, were found there.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

