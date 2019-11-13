Police investigate aggravated robbery in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hendersonville Police say they’re investigating a robbery that happened on November 13th, 2019.

It happened on West Main St. and New Shackle Island Road.

A witness says they thought they saw a robbery involving a gun happening there.

When police arrived, they saw the suspects leave the scene.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the suspects continued to flee through the city until officers converged on their vehicle and were able to take them into custody.

Detectives say the robbery happened at American Discount Tobacco.

The suspects are two juveniles and they are facing charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Both suspects were taken to Juvenile Detention pending a detention hearing. If you have any information regarding this robbery, call Hendersonville Police.