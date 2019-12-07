Police investigate after suspects pull an ATM out of the ground and steal cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Police say that around 6:15 a.m. Saturday they responded to the Bank of America in the 3800 block of Gallatin Pike.

They say someone made the call after driving up to the bank’s ATM and seeing it was pulled out of the free standing structure it was in.

The ATM was still in the parking lot.

Police say that video surveillance shows several suspects wrapping a chain around the ATM and pulling it out of the ground.

They say it was a white Dodge pick up truck.

The truck was recovered.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

