NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– A man was confronted by armed people in masks. The victim told Metro Police he was confronted by two people around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

This happened on Joseph Avenue near Grace Street.

A gun was fired during a struggle between the man and those two suspects.

The suspects left the scene and the victim drove himself to the hospital for a minor injury.

Police are currently investigating this shooting.