Police SUV hit by distracted driver

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN)– Mt. Juliet police say they are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 40 East. All lanes to the interstate were blocked off but they are now back open.

Police say while their officers were investigating a 3-car crash there, a distracted driver struck a patrol SUV. It was occupied by a suspected impaired driver–an adult male who was detained in the back seat. He was injured during impact. All officers on the scene are okay. Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.