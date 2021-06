SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Smyrna are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered woman.

Police say 31-year-old Lindsey Pugh was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pugh is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts should call Detective Anderson with Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.

Anyone who sees Pugh is asked to call 911.