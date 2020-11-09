Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen shortly after the Murfreesboro Police Department announced their search for her.

Police say 14-year-old Harmaya Bush was last seen leaving the Chariot Pointe Apartments on E. Northfield Blvd. after she got into an argument with her mother. She made suicidal statements before she left and walked toward the Pitts Lane and Wenlon Drive area after she left.

Bush left without her cell phone and was wearing a black jacket with patches on it, white pants and red, white and blue Fila shoes. She also has long braids down to her waist.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Harmaya Michelle Bush, who is 14 and missing from Murfreesboro.



Harmaya is 5’1”, 94 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white pants, and red, white, and blue Fila shoes.



Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/dmOatGKkA7 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2020

The TBI describes Bush as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 94 pounds.

A K9 track ended at the door of the Jehovah’s Witness Building on E. Northfield.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311.