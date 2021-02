MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police are on the hunt for a bull that escaped from a farm in the 1100 block of NW Rutland Road.

A ‘moderate alert’ was issued in the community describing ‘missing, hazardous livestock.’

Police say the bull has been spotted in the area of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and around E. Division Street. The bull is black and has white horns.

Anyone who sees the bull is advised not to approach it and to call police. The police department can be reached at 615-754-2550.