MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search is underway for a man who went missing from his Mt. Juliet home earlier this week without his belongings.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said nobody has heard from 29-year-old John Swoboda since Wednesday, Dec. 7, adding that he disappeared from the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road.

Swoboda left his home without his cellphone, ID, cash, or extra clothes, which authorities described as suspicious.

According to officials, Swoboda may have been wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse logo, gray sweatpants, and a dark green zipper jacket.

John Swoboda (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department) John Swoboda (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department) John Swoboda (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Police said Swoboda is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Swoboda’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling 615-754-8477 or visiting the department’s website.