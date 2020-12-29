Police in Lebanon make plea in possible copycat cases: “Please just call it in”

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two days after that horrific Christmas Day bombing, law enforcement came across a copycat attempt.

Thankfully, there were no explosives involved, but detectives say it was the first of what could be many others.

“This particular case, it was pretty obvious,” said Sgt. PJ Hardy of the Lebanon Police Department. “It was a vehicle that was actually transmitting through a speaker system that was very similar to the same type of notification that was given during the bombing on Christmas morning.”

Sunday, Lebanon police assisted the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department in responding to a suspicious vehicle on Hwy 231. The driver in that case was arrested and charged with two counts of filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence.

“That made it very tense for all parties involved. But, we did what we had to do,” Hardy said. “We’re proud to say that we are one of the smaller local agencies that has probably one of the largest K-9 units – everything from patrol dogs to drug dogs to detection dogs and tracking dogs. So, we’re here for anybody who needs us.”

Lebanon police are now one of the agencies helping Metro respond to any reports of future copycats, and encouraging folks to call detectives for anything that seems out of place.

“When your hair stands on the back of your neck or you get that intuition, follow your intuition,” Hardy said. “Something doesn’t seem right? Please just call it in and let us know.”

You can submit an anonymous tip to Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.