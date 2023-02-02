KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Jackson, Tennessee man has been charged with drag racing in Kingston Springs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a Kingston Springs police officer clocked two cars racing at close to 100 miles per hour, darting in and out of traffic down I-40.

The officer later learned that 24-year-old Jamar Hardiman was behind the wheel of a grey Dodge Challenger and was allegedly racing a black Ford Mustang.

When the officer attempted to pull the cars over, both took off.

According to the police report, the officer ended the pursuit out of an abundance of caution and to keep the public safe, only to later encounter the Dodge Challenger again.

News 2 has learned that Hardiman is an ex-con out of West Tennessee where he served time in the Bledsoe Correctional Complex for Drugs.

According to the Department of Correction, he was released in March of 2021 to probation and parole and his sentence expired in August 2022.

According to an affidavit, when the officer pulled Hardiman over, he was caught with a small amount of marijuana, nearly $11,000 in cash in the center console, and a .45 caliber handgun.

Kingston Springs police said Hardiman had two prior charges of felon in possession of a firearm. The Kingston Springs officer also charged Hardiman, making this his third such violation.

In July of 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a new drag racing statute to combat this dangerous trend.

Motorists News 2 caught up with in Kingston Springs said they approve of Tennessee’s tougher Drag Racing law.

Hardiman has been charged with drag racing, reckless driving, and felon in possession of a handgun.

Hardiman was released from the Cheatham County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

He is due back in court later this month.