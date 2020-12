GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Gallatin are searching for a man with autism who disappeared with a stranger he met online.

Police say Agustin Mccullough left his home Thursday with an unknown person he met online to go look at trains in Nashville. Mccullough has autism and also suffers from epilepsy.

He also does not have a form of communication with him.

Anyone who sees Mccullough should contact Gallatin police.