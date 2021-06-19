Police in Columbia searching for missing man

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police say 42-year-old Michael Lee Whipple has been missing since Thursday. His family reported him missing to police on Saturday.

Whipple reportedly left his home for a work meeting Thursday and has not been seen since. He could possibly be driving a 2007 white Infinity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia police at 931-560-1670, 24-hour dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900 or email safetips@columbiatn.com