CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile.

Police believe 16-year-old Izess Funicelo left her home early Monday morning.

Izess is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs abut 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Terrill at 931-648-0656 ext. 5242, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.