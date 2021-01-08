Police in Clarksville searching for missing man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Police say 31-year-old Daniel Eugene Jones was last seen in the area of Calvert Drive between New Year’s Day and Wednesday, January 6. He was last seen wearing a neon orange jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was also carrying a red luggage back.
Jones is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Neal at 931-648-0656, ext. 5538, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.