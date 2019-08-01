Police identify woman who died in fiery crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have identified through dental records the woman who was “burned beyond recognition” in a fiery crash on I-65.

The crash happened Monday on Interstate 65 South. At the time, police said the victim was “burned beyond recognition.”

The victim is identified as 58-year-old Un S. Park of Antioch.

According to a release, Park stopped her 2005 Lexus RX330 in the second from the left lane of I-65 South for unknown reasons. She was initially struck by a Nissan Maxima that ended up in a ditch to the right of the interstate.

Police said the Lexus was hit by a tractor-trailer a short time after that. The driver of the tractor-trailer tried to swerve left and avoid the collision but couldn’t. The collision sent the Lexus spinning down the interstate before it came to rest and caught fire.