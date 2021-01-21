Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by an SUV on Interstate 24 Wednesday night.

Police say Brittany Lewis, 33, was hit at around 8 p.m. on I-24 west just past Haywood Lane. She died at the scene.

Kevin Thomas, 60, told police he was driving his Mercury Mariner in the second to far right lane of the highway when he saw Lewis standing in the middle of the lane. According to Thomas, he could not avoid hitting her.

Police do not know why Lewis was standing in the middle of the interstate; officers also found no abandoned or broken down cars near the crash site.

Thomas showed no signs of impairment.