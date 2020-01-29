1  of  6
Closings
Police identify pedestrian killed in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the pedestrian killed in North Nashville Tuesday.

Investigators say 59-year-old Belinda Ann Browning was in the 1300 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. They said she was crossing when she was hit by a 2009 Nissan Versa.

Police said the driver told them he braked hard but could not stop before striking her. They said Browning was not in a crosswalk and the nearest one was 300 feet away.

Officers said no charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

