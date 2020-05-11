Police identify man who left ‘bullseye’ at the home of Nashville NAACP president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police released an update in regards to their investigation of a bullseye target that was left at the home of Nashville’s NAACP president, Rev. Keith Caldwell.
Caldwell resides in North Nashville, and told News 2 he discovered the target outside his home just before 8:30 p.m on Saturday.
Caldwell believed the target was placed on his property as threat or form of intimidation because of his role within the community.
On Monday afternoon, Metro Police tweeted the following messages:
Metro police said Caldwell signed a state misdemeanor citation charging Brown with intimidation.
Brown’s booking date is August 14th.