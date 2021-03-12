Police identify man killed in North Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified a man killed in a crash in North Nashville on Thursday. 

According to police, 35-year-old as Howard Dye died following a crash on West Hamilton Road. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. 

Police said Dye was driving a Ford Fusion at a high rate of speed near Drakes Branch Road. They said while headed westbound, Dye failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a tree.  

Dye was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. 

Police said a toxicology test will be conducted.  

