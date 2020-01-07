Police identify man killed in Hermitage crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the man killed in a crash in Hermitage.

Police said 66-year-old Arthur Davis died in the crash.

Officials say Davis was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano south on Jacksonian Drive just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. They say for reasons unknown, the SUV traveled off the road and struck a culvert before going airborne and striking a tree.

Police said Davis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

Officials said the cause of the crash appears to be failure to maintain lane and excessive speed.