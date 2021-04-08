Police identify driver killed in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Thursday evening.

According to police, 61-year-old Kimberly Randolph died as a result of her injuries. The crash occurred on Ft. Campbell Boulevard near Quin Lane. Police were called to the scene around 5:20 p.m.

According to our news partners at Clarksville Now, the crash involved three vehicles and shut down traffic for several hours.

No other information was immediately provided to News 2 by investigators.