Police identify driver killed in Clarksville crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Thursday evening. 

According to police, 61-year-old Kimberly Randolph died as a result of her injuries. The crash occurred on Ft. Campbell Boulevard near Quin Lane. Police were called to the scene around 5:20 p.m.  

According to our news partners at Clarksville Now, the crash involved three vehicles and shut down traffic for several hours.

No other information was immediately provided to News 2 by investigators.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss