Police identify 55-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the 55-year-old man killed after being hit by a car in South Nashville last week.

Officers said Kenneth Sisco was struck Friday night at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Welshwood Drive.

The 31-year-old driver who struck him, identified by police as Shannon Mullen, was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. She was driving north on Nolensville Pike at Welshwood Drive, when detectives said she struck Sisco, who appeared to have been in a crosswalk prior to the collision.

Sisco was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said Mullen smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and had bloodshot eyes. Her performance in field sobriety tasks indicated impairment and a blood sample was drawn at Nashville General Hospital for alcohol and drug analysis, according to investigators.

Mullen was booked into the Metro jail Saturday and was released on a $50,000 bond.