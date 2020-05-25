Police honor fallen hero in Mt. Juliet on Memorial Day

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WRKN) — Mt. Juliet police are honoring fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

They posted to their Facebook page on Monday morning to honor Mt. Juliet’s U.S. Army Spc. Michael Stansbery.

Police said Stansbery died on Friday, July 30, 2010 while serving in Afghanistan. He served as an active duty U.S. Army Automated Technical Data System Specialist assigned to Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

His also did one tour of duty in Iraq. Stansbery graduated from Wilson Central High School in 2007.

Today, police in Mt. Juliet said they’ll honor all of their soldiers who gave their life for our freedoms, including the families who lost a loved one.