CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police said a homicide investigation was underway after a woman was found with gunshot wounds.

Police said they responded around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Garth Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a woman inside of a home that had multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are on the scene investigating.

No other information was released at this time.

