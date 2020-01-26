Hermitage man wanted for questioning in wife’s murder

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say they’re searching for 42-year-old Ronald Dickens for questioning regarding the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Shawnton Clay.

Police say it happened inside their home at Avalon Apartments in Hermitage on Jackson Way. She was found dead by family members late on Saturday afternoon.

Dickens and Clay got married in Las Vegas in 2018, but the victim’s family says they were in the process of getting a divorce or annulment.

Clay’s family and friends did not hear from her throughout the day on Saturday and she did not show up for work.

There was obvious trauma to Clay’s body. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Dickens was not present when Clay was found, and attempts to contact him have failed. Her car keys and Toyota Camry are missing.

Dickens may be driving the victim’s 2017 black Toyota Camry with the licence plate number: T4522V.

If you see him, call the Emergency Communications Center at: 615-862-8600

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.