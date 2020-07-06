Police: Hendersonville woman surprises thief in garage

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Police are looking for a group of young people from Nashville who terrorized several Hendersonville neighborhoods. That includes a woman who surprised one of the young men she caught inside her garage.

The incident happened early Thursday morning. The woman does not want to be identified but spoke to News 2 about the scare.

“It scared me to death, and I yelled for my husband to wake up. I woke up everyone and my kids woke up and they were also scared to death.”

The mother of two teens said she woke up early and then heard her garage go up. She said it was around 5 a.m. She said she went to investigate and found a young man in her garage, not far from the door that leads into her home.

“I heard the garage door open. I went outside empty handed. When I walked down the stairs and flipped on the light I startled someone and saw them running from my garage.”

According to Hendersonville Police, home surveillance showed one of the young bandits looking into a car.

The intruder was shirtless, and wearing shorts with a Nike logo on the leg.

Police told News 2, the young man was with a group driving in a black Nissan Altima.

According to police, the thieves broke into 18 cars. They stole a gun and other merchandise.

The woman told News 2, the young man in her garage rifled through her car, but didn’t take anything from her car or her garage.

She said he made it all the way to the rear of the garage to her work bench when she flipped on the light and scared him off.

“It’s a violation of everything. I was scared they would hurt me and my family. We’ve all been dealing with a few emotions last few days. Every time I hear my garage door go up, I think about that now. It just makes me feel scared. We’ve installed security cameras and an additional lock on the garage door and we never thought we’d have to do that.”

Police urge everyone to lock their doors, to cars and houses

If you have any information, contact the Hendersonville Police (615) 822-1111.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.