Police: Hendersonville man arrested following domestic disturbance involving knife

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police said a man was arrested following a domestic disturbance involving a knife.

It happened on Friday night near Waterview Drive in Hendersonville. Police said 24-year-old Keydarius Shaw was arrested after preventing a victim from leaving the situation or calling help. Police said this incident involved a knife. Shaw was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.