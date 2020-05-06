Police: Franklin teen facing multiple charges following DUI crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police arrested a teen for DUI after he left the scene of an accident.

Police said it happened around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night at Franklin’s Heathstone Circle. They were called to the scene for a report of a vehicle hitting curbs and almost hitting someone walking their dog.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle nearby. Its airbags had deployed and two of its rims were damaged. Officers said the driver was 18-year-old Zachary Horrar and said he was impaired at the time.

Horrar is being charged with: DUI, Underage Consumption of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Failure to Report a Crash, Drug Possession, and Violation of the Implied Consent Law,

Horrar is free on the $5,000 bond and is due in court on May 14.